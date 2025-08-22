'When doors close in one region, they open in another,' think tank says on Trump's tariffs

New Delhi [India], August 22 : India's response to the imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump has been measured according to Shishir Priyadarshi, President of Chintan Research Foundation (CRF).

Priyadarshi, while speaking toat the SCO Summit 2025: Resetting India-China Ties on Thursday, said that although trade with the US seems to be difficult, other bilateral trade partners of India have opened their markets for trade.

"Look, steps are not easy to take because there is so many ramifications of each step that the decision makers have to consider. So yes, as you've seen, the response from India to the so-called Trump tariffs has been measured. There has not been an outburst of nationalistic fervour," he said.

"But the fact is that additional 25% tariffs is yet to be imposed. We are still a few days away. Let's see how that evolves. Let's see what happens. But I'm absolutely certain that every challenge opens up an opportunity. If a door is closed for exports to a particular region, doors will open elsewhere," he added.

Priyadarshi said that offers made by China and Russia are an important show of partnership.

"We've had offers from some of our major bilateral partners. We've had some very, important statements being made by both China and Russia, which in a way give you a little bit of a comfort that if those close in one region and we hope that they don't close, then they may open in another region," he said.

He also noted the statements made by Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong who had said that such high-level visits would also yield favourable pronouncements.

"Look, I think the Chinese ambassador, who would graciously come into this event, probably summed it up best when he said that the last two weeks has really seen some very high level exchanges between India and China, some extremely important pronouncements, and some very positive steps taken for the future," he said.

He further pointed out that both these countries have a 2,000-year-old history of civilizational relationship, where the last 50-60 years of conflict appear small.

"There is a history. China and India have had some significant differences, but as one of the speakers put it during the panel discussion, probably have had more than 2,000 years of positive, collaborative, civilizational relationship and maybe 50-60 years of divergences based on conflict," he said.

"And if you look at it in the span of that, you know, over 2,000 years, then this is a small blip which can be managed. But yes, relations evolve and if they can evolve quickly in a positive direction, given impetus by discussions like the one CRF has just organized then I think we are on the right path," he added.

He further said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi- all are trying to revive these old bonds.

"Speaking and discussing is only the first step concrete steps which are being taken, our National Security Advisor, our External Affairs Minister and now Prime Minister Modi himself are all probably on this path of reclaiming the kind of probably positive bond which existed," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor