When Madhuri Dixit took 9 days to rehearse for 'Kay Sera Sera'

Mumbai, Nov 3 Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who produced the action thriller ‘Pukar’, revealed that Madhuri Dixit took nine days to rehearse for the popular track ‘Kay Sera Sera’, in which she was "magnificent".

The 2000 film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa in lead roles.

Boney graced the stage of celebrity dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, which commemorated the cinematic legacy of the eminent filmmaker and producer in the 'Boney Kapoor Special' episode.

The dance floor will come alive with amazing performances to the beats of some chart-topping songs from Boney Kapoor’s iconic films. From timeless melodies that defined an era to foot-tapping numbers that still rule playlists today, the contestants will take everyone on a mesmerising journey through Boney’s illustrious career spanning over 43 years.

Rising star Adrija Sinha has been setting new benchmarks with her unparalleled talent week after week. In the ‘Boney Kapoor Special’, taking up judge Malaika Arora’s challenge to try something new, Adrija performed Salsa for the first time on the song ‘Kay Sera Sera’ with choreographer Akash Thapa.

Boney said: “Absolutely stunning. Fabulous. I want to share something about this; Madhuri ji and Prabhu danced to this song in the movie. Madhuri took nine days to rehearse this song, and then she performed. She was magnificent, fantastic.”

“I believe that the magic both of you created on stage, I could never have imagined that someone could do such a thing on this song. Absolutely fantastic. It was flawless; not a single beat was wrong, and every moment was clean. And to be flawless in a song of this kind, I think it is impossible. And both of you have done so well, choreographed it so perfectly,” he added.

Judge Arshad Warsi said: “This girl, when I saw her here on the first day, I thought all the actors, and celebrities were here, these are not dancers. I was not expecting that I would feel any emotions, and then this little child started dancing. My mind went haywire, and I have been hugging her after every performance.”

“Just unreal, Adrija, you are such a fantastic dancer, and Akash, I love you, buddy. Take it from me; your future is incredibly bright, and this is just the beginning of your lives. You have already reached so far at this age; you guys have no idea where you'll go from here. And remember my words, one day, you'll look back thinking about this,” he concluded.

The show airs on Sony.

