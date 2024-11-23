"When minorities unite, they are capable of immense strength," says Jasdeep Singh Jassi at AIAM launch

Maryland [US], November 23 : At the launch of the Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM) in Maryland, Jasdeep Singh Jassi, the organisation's President, emphasised the importance of unity among minority communities within the Indian-American diaspora.

He highlighted the urgency of this unity, particularly in the face of growing separatist movements and divisive forces.

"It's a very special day - it's the need of the hour," Jassi said. "Looking at the current scenario - separatist movements in Canada, divides between communities, and attacks on places of worship - it becomes clear that an organisation like ours is essential. We aim to uphold the values of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, promoting the idea of a secular and diverse nation where minorities are uplifted."

Jassi underlined the association's commitment to fostering collaboration among minorities worldwide, including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Jews. "Within this association, we have Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Jews working together. When minorities unite, their collective strength becomes immense," he stated, stressing the importance of solidarity.

Looking ahead, Jassi shared his vision for the association's growth and its potential global impact. "We felt that minorities from India living abroad should come together. If this movement spreads globally, Indian minorities, wherever they reside, will have the opportunity to unite and collaborate," he added.

Jassi also commented on the shifting political climate in the United States under President-elect Donald Trump, expressing optimism about the future for minorities. "As observed in the recent elections, 52 per cent of Muslim voters supported President Trump, and the Hispanic community also backed him significantly. This suggests a promising future for all communities under his leadership," he noted.

The AIAM's launch event was held at the Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church in Maryland. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured (in absentia) with the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment, recognising his efforts towards the inclusive development and welfare of minorities in India.

