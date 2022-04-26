When rules-based order was challenged in Asia, Europe advised us to do more trade: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday reiterated India's position amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and asked the western countries not to forget other important issues in the world like Afghanistan.

Speaking at a private geopolitical conclave in New Delhi, Jaishankar recognised that conflict in Ukraine is the dominant issue of the day but also questioned the muted response from European countries on pressing issues in Asia.

"When rules-based order was challenged in Asia, the advice we got from Europe is - do more trade. At least we are not giving you that advice... We should find a way of returning to diplomacy and dialogue," the minister said in response to a poser of Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.

Jaishankar said the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a dominant issue, not alone in principle and values but also for its practical consequences. "People in Africa and Asia people are seeing the conflict play out in terms of higher energy prices, in terms of food inflation, in terms of disruptions of various kinds," he said.

The minister reasoned that the truth is nobody wants to see this conflict. "There will be no winners out of this contest."

However, Jaishankar also empathised on the need to pay attention to "pressing issues in other parts of the world like Afghanistan". "Which part of the rules-based order justified what the world did there (Afghanistan)."

Further responding to Asselborn on India's position on the ongoing conflict, EAM said, "We all have to find some ways returning to the diplomacy and dialogue. And to do that the fighting must stop and that is what we are trying to do."

As the conflict continues to prolong in Ukraine, India on several occasions has clarified its position on the issue. It has called for a cessation of violence and the return to diplomacy and dialogue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor