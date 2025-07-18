White House shuns Pak media reports on potential Trump visit

Washington DC [US], July 18 : The White House on Friday (local time) shunned media reports circling around US President Donald Trump's visit to Pakistan, stating that there has been no such presidential travel plans.

"A trip to Pakistan has not been scheduled at this time", the White House confirmed to ANI.

The White House has not announced or confirmed any such travel arrangements, contrary to what has been reported by news channels in Pakistan.

There have been reports circulating in Pakistani news outlets regarding potential presidential travel plans.

Earlier in the day, some local television news channels reported, citing sources, that Trump was expected to visit Pakistan in September. The news channels said that Trump would also visit India after arriving in Islamabad in September. The channels later withdrew their reports, Dawn reported.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told Dawn, "We have no information about this matter."

George W Bush was the last US president to visit Pakistan in 2006.

As about Trump's travel plans, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (local time) said that he will visit Scotland from July 25-July 29.

Leavitt said that Trump is set to hold trade-related talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the visit.

"US President Donald Trump will travel to Scotland, where he will visit both Turnberry and Aberdine from July 25-July 29. During the visit, Trump will meet again with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the great trade deal that was brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom," she said.

Leavitt further said that Trump and First Lady Melania will visit Windsor Castle to meet King Charles later this year.

"And the President and the First Lady will travel to the United Kingdom for an official state visit from September 17-September 19 later this fall. This will mark a truly unprecedented second state visit for President Trump and he is honoured and looking forward to meeting with His Majesty the King at Windsor Castle," she said.

