White House welcomes Germany halting Nord Stream 2 certification

The United States is in close contact with Germany on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and welcomes its decision to halt certification of the project following Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics as independent, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"[US President] made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward. We have been in close consultations with Germany overnight and welcome their announcement," Psaki said in a statement. "We will be following up with our own measures today." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

