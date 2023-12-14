WHO chief Tedros congratulates Brazil on G20 presidency, welcomes theme of building sustainable planet

Geneva [Switzerland], December 14 : WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday congratulated Brazil on its G20 presidency and welcomed the theme for the next summit 'Building a Just World and Sustainable Planet'.

"I congratulate Brazil on its G20 presidency, and I welcome the theme you have chosen of 'Building a Just World and Sustainable Planet', which could not be more relevant nor more timely," the WHO Director-General said while speaking on 'Health in the G20'.

"I also welcome your (Brazil's) health priorities: Pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response; digital health; equity in health; and climate change and health," he said.

"You have identified some of the most significant issues in global health," Tedros said.

"As the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's vital that we learn the painful lessons it taught us and work together to strengthen the global health architecture. In particular, it is essential that countries finalise negotiations on the pandemic agreement and the International Health Regulations in time for the World Health Assembly in May next year," he added.

Tedros said this is a generational opportunity that "we cannot afford to miss".

India recently passed the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to Brazil.

At the ceremonial turnover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed 'unwavering faith' in Brazil for leading the Group of Twenty (G20) presidency with dedication, and vision and also assured 'all possible cooperation' to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

President Lula da Silva said Brazil will put inequality as the core issue during the G20 Summit under its Presidency, adding that it was a huge challenge for his country to take over the G20 presidency.

"I'm one of the founder members of the G20," Lula da Silva said, pointing out that a summit like the G20 shows the importance of a multipolar world.

"I would like to congratulate India for organising the Summit exceptionally well. We have received great warmth from the Indian people. Brazil has the conditions to be the host country of G20 next year. We want to use many cities in Brazil to organise a great number of events there," he said.

On Brazil's G20 Presidency, the WHO Director-General said, "We believe Brazil can play a vital role in this negotiation, and in encouraging G20 countries to focus on resolving the remaining issues and bringing negotiations to a successful conclusion. I have confidence in your leadership."

He said the cornerstone of the pandemic agreement is equity, "which we are pleased to see is another focus of Brazil's G20 Presidency".

"The pandemic demonstrated that the production of vaccines and other tools is concentrated in too few hands. Strengthening local production is therefore critical for ensuring a more equitable response to future epidemics and pandemics," he said.

"Through institutions such as Fiocruz, Brazil has rich experience in research and development and local production to share with the world," Tedros added.

