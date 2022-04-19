WHO chief to begin 3-day Nepal visit on Thursday

Nepal's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday formally announced the visit of Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the country starting on Thursday.

"At the invitation of Hon. Mr Birodh Khatiwada, Minister for Health and Population, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO) will visit Nepal from April 21 to 23, 2022," Nepal's Foreign Ministry said in a release.

During his visit, the WHO chief will be accompanied by Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO Southeast Asia Regional Office, and other officials of WHO.

During the visit, Dr Tedros will call on Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Chairperson of National Assembly Ganesh Prashad Timilsina.

The visiting Director-General will also meet Dr Narayan Khadka Minister for Foreign Affairs and Birodh Khatiwada Minister for Health and Population.

The WHO Chief currently is on a visit to India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor