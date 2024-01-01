Who Is Crown Prince Frederik? All You Need To Know About the New King of Denmark

Denmark is set for a historic transition as Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-serving monarch with a remarkable 52-year reign, has announced her decision to step down on January 14. Her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, will ascend to the throne, marking a significant moment in Danish history.

Born in Copenhagen on May 26, 1968, Crown Prince Frederik was named in honour of his maternal grandfather, King Frederick IX, following the Danish royal tradition. He pursued education at Øregård Gymnasium and achieved the distinction of becoming the first royal to earn a master's degree, holding an MSc in political science from Aarhus University. During his college years, he also spent time at Harvard in the United States under the pseudonym Frederik Henriksen.

Crown Prince Frederik actively participated in the defence services, serving as a staff officer at Defence Command Denmark from 2002 to 2003. Later, he assumed the role of a senior lecturer at the Institute of Strategy within the Royal Danish Defense College from 2003 onward. Notably, he was a member of the Navy’s Frogmen Corps, earning the nickname "Pingo" (Penguin) and distinguishing himself as one of the few recruits to pass the challenging selection process in 1995.

In terms of personal life, Crown Prince Frederik married Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, an Australian marketing consultant whom he met during the Sydney Olympics in 2000. The couple exchanged vows on May 14, 2004, at Copenhagen Cathedral.

Denmark's political structure places the ultimate authority in the elected parliament and its government. The monarch, expected to remain neutral in political matters, fulfils traditional responsibilities such as state visits and national day celebrations. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed gratitude to Queen Margrethe II for her lifelong commitment to her duties.