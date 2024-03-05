Who is Jay Shetty? All You Need to Know About the British-Indian 'Monk' and Celebrity Influencer Accused of Plagiarizing Social Media Posts

The popular life coach and influencer Jay Shetty, who officiated the marriage of Hollywood actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in August 2022, is under scrutiny after The Guardian claimed he fabricated details about his life story and plagiarized several of his social media posts.

According to The Guardian report, Shetty and Lopez connected in January 2021 on the YouTube show Coach Conversations, a sponsored series produced by a handbag brand. The 36-year-old, famous in Hollywood circles, now runs a meditation startup reportedly worth $2 billion.

Jay Shetty has authored two bestsellers: "Think Like a Monk," a 2020 memoir/self-help guidebook based on his time studying Hinduism, and "8 Rules of Love," published in 2023, aimed at helping people better navigate their romantic relationships.

While Jay Shetty's videos have amassed over a billion views, he is currently accused of plagiarizing content from various sources. Amid the controversy, it's important to explore who Jay Shetty is and how he rose to fame through his dedication.

In June 2023, he attended a White House state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two months later, he sat down with Joe Biden for an exclusive interview about the administration’s mental health initiatives.

Contrary to his claim of primarily gaining knowledge in India, recent reports claimed he acquired knowledge in London, not India. In 2016, Jay Shetty launched his YouTube channel, where his videos gained traction. The turning point came when Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, noticed him on social media and invited him to host for HuffPost Live Follow The Reader, where he interviewed well-known celebrities. This milestone boosted Shetty’s career and made him a global sensation.