Who Is Kul Man Ghising? Gen Z Backs Another Runner-Up for Nepal Prime Minister After Sushila Karki Steps Aside

The Gen Z protestors of Nepal have selected Kul Man Ghising, another runner-up for the country's interim Prime Minister's post, after Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki withdrew their contender ship for PM. Engineer Ghising is widely respected for ending the load-shedding era and is also the head of the Nepal Electricity Authority.

Ghising's clean image among protestors and people of Nepal will likely lead the country until the next elections. The Gen Z decided to continue their part in Nepal’s anti-corruption and good governance movement, which on Thursday hailed “unprecedented success" with the decision to form an interim council to guide the nation through its political transition.

Earlier, Sushila Karki, seen as the most favourite candidate to head the council, refused to be a candidate, citing constitutional and legal hurdles as well as her own reluctance. Balen Shah, who also enjoyed strong backing, declined to contest.

Who Is Kul Man Ghising?

Kul Man Ghising, the former head of the electricity of Nepal, has been selected as the leading contender for interim prime minister by Gen Z on Thursday, September 11. His name came in just today after KP Sharma Oli resigned amid nationwide protests.

Ghising, a man behind the power crisis in the country, is an electrical engineer by profession. He is a reputable person and most respected for ending the era of 18-hour daily power cuts.

Kul Man Ghising completed his graduation in electrical engineering from the Regional Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur, India and also took a master's degree in power systems engineering from the Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk, Tribhuvan University in Nepal.

Ghising was recruited by the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) in 1994. Looking at his hard work, he rose to a higher rank. He was appointed as the managing director (MD) of NEA in 2016 after he solved the problem of load-shedding in the country.

He was replaced as MD of NEP in 2020; however, he returned back to the position in 2021. In March this year, the Oli government removed him as executive director of the NEA, just four months before his tenure was due to end. He was replaced by Hitendra Dev Shakya.

Criticism erupted from opposition parties and civil society in Nepal over his removal, who credited him with transforming Nepal’s power sector.