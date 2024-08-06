Who Is Nahid Islam? All You Need to Know About Student Leader Behind Protests Against Sheikh Hasina

After nearly a month of escalating protests across Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country. The demonstrations, initially focused on reforming the quota system for the families of freedom fighters, rapidly expanded into a broader anti-government movement. Student leader Nahid Islam played a key role in mobilizing the nationwide protests, which ultimately led to Hasina's resignation in the face of mounting pressure and demands for her removal.

On Monday, protesters defied a nationwide curfew, stormed the Prime Minister's residence, and declared victory for their movement.

Facts About Student Leader Nahid Islam

Current Status and Background

Nahid Islam is a student in the Sociology Department at Dhaka University, recognized for his advocacy as a human rights defender.

Role in Student Activism

He serves as a National Coordinator for the 'Students Against Discrimination' Movement, which advocates for reforms to the quota system for government jobs. This movement emerged after the Supreme Court of Bangladesh reinstated a 30% quota for descendants of war veterans and freedom fighters in June 2024. The movement argues that this quota is discriminatory and politically manipulated.

Criticism of the Government

Islam has been outspoken against Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, calling them "terrorists" and threatening to "take up arms" if non-violent methods failed. He previously addressed protesters at Shahbagh, emphasizing the readiness of students to escalate their actions.

Abduction and Torture

On 19 July 2024, Nahid Islam was abducted by approximately 25 men in plain clothes from a residence in Sabujbagh. He was blindfolded, handcuffed, and subjected to torture during multiple interrogations about his role in the protests. He was later found unconscious and battered under a bridge in Purbachal.

Second Kidnapping Incident

Nahid Islam was kidnapped again on 26 July 2024 from Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi. Individuals claiming to be from various intelligence agencies, including the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, took him. The police have since denied any involvement in this incident.



