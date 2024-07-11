WHO Regional Director leads dialogue on adolescent pregnancy challenges

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 11 : The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretariat, in collaboration with the UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia, convened a significant regional dialogue aimed at addressing the critical issue of adolescent pregnancy in the South-East Asia Region.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, and representatives from various international organisations.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, Saima Wazed emphasised that the South-East Asia Region comprises 26 per cent of the global population and 29 per cent of the global adolescent population. She underscored the profound health challenges faced by adolescents, including alarmingly high mortality and morbidity rates, with approximately 670 adolescents dying every day from preventable causes.

Of particular concern is the issue of adolescent pregnancy, with nearly 6 million teenage girls aged 15 to 19 giving birth annually in the region. Wazed pointed out that adolescent pregnancy is often linked to child marriage, a practice deeply rooted in social, cultural, and gender norms, and recognised as a violation of fundamental human rights.

"Child marriage curtails girls' ability to make choices, impedes their education, and subjects them to increased risks of domestic violence," stated Wazed. She highlighted the adverse impact on adolescent mothers, who face obstacles in continuing their education and developing essential skills, thus limiting their economic opportunities and perpetuating cycles of poverty and poor health across generations.

The dialogue also addressed the significant health risks faced by adolescent mothers, including higher maternal mortality rates compared to older women, and elevated risks for their babies. Wazed stressed the importance of improving access to quality maternal care and family planning services tailored to adolescents' specific needs.

Moreover, she emphasised the critical role of cross-sectoral collaboration and equitable access to comprehensive health services in tackling adolescent pregnancy effectively. Wazed commended the initiative taken by SAARC and UNICEF to convene the regional consultation, aiming to build consensus and enhance access to adolescent-friendly health services and education across the region.

"Investments in adolescent health are pivotal for sustainable socio-economic development and for ensuring the wellbeing of future generations," affirmed Wazed, reinforcing WHO's commitment to advancing the health and rights of women, girls, and vulnerable populations in the South-East Asia Region.

The dialogue concluded with a call to action for robust policy frameworks and targeted interventions to address the multifaceted challenges of adolescent pregnancy, paving the way for enhanced health outcomes and empowerment of young people across the region.

