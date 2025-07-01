WHO Regional Director Saima Wazed conferred Mental Health Award 2025

Bangkok [Thailand], July 1 : Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, on Tuesday was felicitated with the Mental Health Award 2025 at the 24th Annual International Mental Health Conference in Thailand.

"The award is in recognition of her invaluable contribution and transformative leadership and a tribute to her profound impact in shaping the future of global mental health," the award citation said.

The award was presented on the opening day of the annual conference organised by the Department of Mental Health, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand, in collaboration with the Jittavejsart Songkrao Foundation and the Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry at ICONSIAM, Bangkok.

"Saima Wazed is a widely respected leader in the field of mental health and autism, recognised internationally for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts in advancing mental health and autism policies and driving globally acknowledged agendas. Her visionary work is firmly grounded in human rights, holistic care, and a deep understanding of cultural contexts. She has received numerous prestigious awards and has held significant leadership positions within the World Health Organisation in Southeast Asia, fostering academic exchange and strengthening Thailand's position as a center of global learning in mental health," the citation read.

In her acceptance speech Wazed said, "I started this journey 20 years ago, when the mental health landscape in our region - in fact, around the world - looked very different from what it is today.... I've been fortunate to work in this field both as a practitioner and as a policy specialist.... On behalf of everyone I have worked with on this journey, I thank you for this award."

The Regional Director lauded Thailand's efforts in prioritising mental health, saying, "I have seen with great appreciation and admiration all that Thailand has done for mental health."

The partnership between WHO and Thailand on mental health has been one of the most effective ones, with initiatives such as the International Mental Health Workforce Training Program; the Mental health and digital technologies Step-by-Step programme, and the 'Tor-Tuem-Jai' platform; and the implementation of the LIVE LIFE initiative for suicide prevention and evidence-based parenting interventions with the LEGO Foundation, she said.

"As WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia, my colleagues and I have placed mental health as our very first priority area for the duration of my term. We look forward to continuing to work with you and look forward to all that we will achieve together," Wazed added.

