WHO thanks Nepal for its contribution to South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund

New Delhi [India], February 10 : The World Health Organization South-East Asia Region on Monday thanked Nepal's Ministry of Health and Populationfor contributing Nepalese Rupees (NRs) 1,500,000, approximately USD 11,000, to the South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF), a unique funding mechanism to support Member countries in the Region prepare for and respond to health emergencies, an official statement said.

"WHO thanks Nepal for its contribution to SEARHEF. Nepal has championed the regional health emergency fund at various forums. The country has been demonstrating great leadership in building capabilities and responding to emergencies, with many lessons for the Region and the world to emulate," said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, in a letter to Pradip Paudel, the Minster of Health and Population, Nepal, as per the statement.

.@WHOSEARO today thanked the Ministry of Health and Population (@mohpnep), #Nepal 🇳🇵, for contributing to the South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF), a unique funding mechanism to support countries prepare for and respond to health emergencies. In a letter to… pic.twitter.com/pKvzPNyTwd— World Health Organization South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) February 10, 2025

Nepal's contribution is a testament to its support, ownership, and commitment to SEARHEF, which is transparently managed by WHO for Member countries of the Region, as per the statement.

Established in 2007 as part of lessons learnt after the Indian Ocean tsunami that hit multiple countries in the Region, SEARHEF was set up with the aim to fund immediate health sector response during health emergency, which is critical to save lives, the statement said.

Till date, the SEARHEF has supported 49 emergencies across 10 countries with disbursements over USD 8 million.

The scope of SEARHEF was expanded in 2016 to include emergency preparedness, with three countries using this funding mechanism to strengthen their Health Emergency Operations Centres and Rapid Response Teams.

Prone to natural disasters, Nepal has utilized SEARHEF for responding to Koshi floods in 2008, massive earthquake in 2015, and the recent earthquake in Jajarkot in 2023. The funds were used for coordinating health response to provide life-saving services and minimize disabilities through deployment of medical teams; prevent and respond to impending outbreaks; and support continuity of essential health services through establishment of temporary healthcare facilities.

Recognizing the critical role played by SEARHEF in public health response in the Region, at the annual governing body meeting of WHO South-East Asia Region in October 2024, Member countries agreed to increase the corpus of the fund from USD one million to USD 3 million.

Nepal is the fourth country, after Thailand, India and Timor-Leste, to contribute to the enhanced corpus of SEARHEF.

The Regional Director said WHO stands committed to support Member countries build resilient heath systems that are well prepared for responding to public health emergencies of any magnitude.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor