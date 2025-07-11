WHO warns of rising spread of infectious diseases among deported Afghan migrants, calls for increasing medical resources

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 : The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning regarding the rising spread of infectious diseases among Afghan migrants deported from neighbouring nations amid poor sanitary conditions, Khaama Press reported. The WHO emphasised the need to enhance medical resources and staff capacity to address the increasing health risks.

WHO has reported a rise in respiratory infections, skin conditions like scabies, diarrhoea and suspected COVID-19 cases among those deported from neighbouring nations. The ground assessments carried out at key border points, especially Islam Qala in Herat Province, reveal that upper respiratory infections are the most common diseases spread, followed by diarrhoea and dehydration, particularly among children and the elderly. Suspected cases of scabies and COVID-19 have also been reported among deported Afghan migrants.

In response to the spread of diseases, the WHO has launched emergency health screenings and mass vaccination campaigns in collaboration with local health authorities at Islam Qala and Spin Boldak border crossings. These initiatives have been launched to stop further outbreaks and provide critical care to vulnerable people.

According to the WHO, more than 8,700 children received oral polio vaccines, and over 8,300 individuals received injectable polio vaccines at the Islam Qala crossing. Thousands of deported children have been vaccinated against measles in high-risk border areas, Khaama Press reported.

Nearly 29,000 people have been screened or vaccinated at major border points, including Spin Boldak, Torkham, and Islam Qala. WHO mobile health teams have been deployed at reception centres and zero-point borders and are conducting daily health checks on hundreds of returnees.

WHO has identified over 840 people showing symptoms of infectious disease, all of whom received immediate medical care. It emphasised the need to increase medical resources and staff capacity to address the growing health risks, according to Khaama Press reported.

As the number of Afghan migrants being deported by neighbouring nations continues to increase, the WHO called for expanded funding and coordinated efforts required to prevent large-scale disease outbreaks and provide adequate care for returnees in crisis.

