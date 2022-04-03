"Whole nation is standing by Imran Khan's side" says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on Sunday tweeted, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has made Pakistanis proud at every opportunity. Today, the whole nation is standing by Imran Khan's side."

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے ہر موقع پر پاکستانیوں کا سر فخر سے بلند کیا ہے

یہی چیز ان کوپاکستان کےتمام سیاستدانوں میں منفرد بناتی ہےاوراسی لئے آج پوری قوم عمران خان کے شانہ بشانہ ڈٹ کر کھڑی ہے،آج قوم پُر اُمید ہےکہ جیت حق کی ہو گی جیت پاکستان کی ہوگی انشااللہّ#میرا_وزیراعظم_عمران_ہےpic.twitter.com/6fXI7kiFOK — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 3, 2022

However, Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ahead of the no-trust vote said, "Nobody can stop Opposition from voting out Imran's government."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is losing his patch in the elections, the leader lost the majority in the Lower House of Parliament, but he didn't lose hopes. Imran Khan said he will fight till the last ball.

Imran Khan has lost his biggest alliance Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), who had decided to support the opposition, and this caused Imran Khan to lose the majority in Parliament.

It seems like Imran Khan has to win many battles this year. As earlier his Russia tour was also got unsuccessful, his visit is short leave as soon as he arrived in the country, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. This visit of Pakistan PM was planned for a month ago and it was the first visit of Imran Khan to Moscow in more than 20 years. This visit aimed to expand cooperation in the energy sector. Khan had met Russian president Putin on Wednesday but the talk on the matter did not take place. Still, Pakistan PM wants to continue his tour despite being the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.



