Widespread light/moderate rain likely in Jammu, at isolated places in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 15 Weather remained mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday that light to moderate rain will occur during the next 24 hours in the UT.

"Widespread light/moderate rain in Jammu division and at isolated places in Kashmir division is expected during the next 24 hours,", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 20.6, Pahalgam 17.2 and Gulmarg 12.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass in Ladakh had 12 and Leh 15.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22.1, Katra 22.2, Batote 17, Banihal 20 and Bhaderwah 18.4 as the minimum temperature.

