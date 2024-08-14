Wife of Pakistan People's Party leader attacked by unidentified assailants in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 14 : As law and order situation of Karachi continues to deteriorate, the wife of a Pakistan People's leader was attacked by unidentified assailants in the Orangi Town area of Karachi on Tuesday, according to ARY News.

The incident took place when the vehicle of Doctor Samnreen, PPP leader Doctor Asim's spouse, became the latest target of the attack.

According to ARY News, the PPP leader's wife was returning from an event at a girls' college in Orangi Town's No. 11 area.

She, however, remained unharmed in the incident.

Citing the police officials, ARY News reported that an investigation has been initiated in the incident.

The shooting appeared to have been an attempted robbery, the police added.

Over 5000 crimes were reported in Karachi in the month of June this year, a report revealed, according to Geo News, as the law and order across Pakistan continue to deteriorate.

The appalling figures were reported by Sindh's Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) about the state of crime in the port city.

Karachi, which is the financial hub of Pakistan, is festering with street crimes, as the worrying statistics in the CPLC report for June suggest.

Despite almost 6,000 criminals being transferred to Karachi Central Jail in the first five months of the ongoing year, the law and order situation in the metropolis continues to deteriorate, with citizens being looted and killed by street criminals.

