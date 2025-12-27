"Will pay the price ": China announces sanctions on US defence firms over Taiwan arms sales

Beijing [China], December 27 : China on Friday announced strong countermeasures against several US defence companies and senior executives in response to Washington's recent decision to approve large-scale arms sales to Taiwan, Global Times reported.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it will impose sanctions on 20 US defence-related companies and 10 senior executives who have been involved in supplying weapons to Taiwan in recent years. The action has been taken under China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law and will come into effect immediately.

According to the ministry, the targeted companies include Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, L3Harris Maritime Services, Boeing in St. Louis, Gibbs & Cox, Advanced Acoustic Concepts, VSE Corporation, Sierra Technical Services, Red Cat Holdings, Teal Drones, ReconCraft, High Point Aerotechnologies, Epirus, Dedrone Holdings, Area-I, Blue Force Technologies, Dive Technologies, Vantor, Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Rhombus Power and Lazarus Enterprises.

Under the sanctions, all movable and immovable assets of these companies located in China will be frozen. Chinese organisations and individuals will also be barred from carrying out business, cooperation or any other dealings with the listed entities.

The measures also extend to 10 senior executives, including Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries, and top executives from companies such as L3Harris, VSE Corporation and others. As per the ministry, their assets in China will be restricted, and they will face limits on activities related to China.

Beijing said the US arms sales to Taiwan "seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, interfere in China's internal affairs, and undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity". The Foreign Ministry said the move harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Global Times reported.

A ministry spokesperson said the Taiwan issue lies at the core of China's national interests and is a red line in China-US relations.

"Anyone who attempts to cross the line and make provocations on the Taiwan question will be met with China's firm response. Any company or individual who engages in arms sales to Taiwan will pay the price for the wrongdoing. No country or force shall ever underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the spokesperson.

China also urged the US to honour its commitments, stop supplying weapons to Taiwan and avoid actions that could raise tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing warned that it will continue to take "resolute measures" to protect its sovereignty and security.

The reaction comes after the administration of US President Donald Trump last week approved a major arms package for Taiwan. According to the US State Department, the proposed sales are valued at over USD 10 billion and include medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones.

The potential sale of eight arms packages to Taiwan, including HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles, and drones, at an estimated total cost of USD 11.1 billion, Focus Taiwan stated.

Five of the eight arms packages, the M109A7 howitzers, HIMARS rocket systems, TOW 2B anti-tank missiles, anti-armor drones, and FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles, are covered in an NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.85 billion) special defence budget put forth last month by the Taiwan government, pending lawmakers' review, the Taiwanese news outlet said quoting the country's Defence Ministry.

China has repeatedly opposed US arms sales to Taiwan and warned that such moves threaten regional peace and stability.

