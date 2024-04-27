'Will remain loyal to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan come what may': Omar Ayub

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 27 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan has said that he will remain loyal to his party and the PTI founder, Imran Khan, come what may, Dunya News reported.

In the proceedings presided over by anti-terrorism court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Saturday, the court heard the pre-arrest bail pleas of PTI leaders involved in the violence and vandalism at the Judicial Complex.

According to Dunya News, PTI leaders including Omar Ayub Khan, Omer Sultan, Amir Mughal, Faisal Javed, Shibli Faraz, and Ali Nawaz Awan were present in the court. However, Ali Amin Gandapur was noted to be absent; on inquiry, lawyer Naeem Panjotha said he was busy in other courts.

Judge Abbas Sipra said both Gandapur and his lawyer were not there in court to plead the case and advance arguments.

The PTI lawyer assured the court that all of them were representing him (Gandapur) and would argue on Gandapur's behalf, as per Dunya News.

Additionally, Omar Ayub mentioned that Babar Awan (the lawyer), who was not feeling well, would argue on his behalf in court.

Judge Sipra said while speaking to Omar Ayub, "To me, you are looking more ill than Awan." Ayub reacted to Judge Sipra's remarks, saying he would remain loyal to his party and the PTI founder, come what may.

The court postponed the hearing of the bail pleas of PTI leaders until May 6.

Later on, while speaking to the media, Ayub stated that fake and bogus cases were framed against PTI leaders across Pakistan.

He said it was the same Judicial Complex where PTI founder wanted to come and face courts, but hurdles were created so that he could not reach the Complex. It was a planned conspiracy.

The CCTV footage was removed, he said, adding that the footage could make everything crystal clear.

