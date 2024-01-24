'Will you marry me?' Trump supporter asks Nikki Haley

New York, Jan 24 A marriage proposal was thrown at Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley by rival Donald Trump's supporter as she addressed a rally in the US state of Hampshire.

"Will you marry me?" the supporter asked, interrupting the 52-year-old's speech midway, drawing laughter from her as well as the crowd at the Artisan Hotel in Salem.

The two-time former South Carolina governor has been married to William Michael Haley since 1996 and the couple has two children, daughter Rena and son Nalin.

Responding swiftly to her suitor, Haley in turn asked: "Are you gonna vote for me?" to which the man replied that he was voting for Trump,

“Oh, get out of here!” Haley said in a light-hearted repartee that was shared on X by conservative political commentator, Benny Johnson.

The post garnered some hilarious reactions from the netizens where one user referred to former GOP rival and fellow Indian American Vivek Ramaswamy.

"She doesn’t even try to convince him to vote for her, Vivek would have been like “let’s talk”.

"Too funny! Nobody wants Nikki. We want Trump!" another user wrote.

Despite a strong performance in the New Hampshire primary and support from Republican Governor Chris Sununu and 2022 GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc, Haley lost to Trump.

With 36 per cent of the estimated vote counted, the former president registered 53.6 per cent support against Haley’s 45.3 per cent in the critical early state contest on Tuesday.

However, the lone woman candidate in the presidential bid vowed to continue the fight against Trump, saying the race is "far from over".

