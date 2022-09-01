Windfall profit tax raised on export of diesel, Jet fuel
New Delhi, Sep 1 The Government has raised windfall profit tax on diesel export to Rs 13.5 per litre and on jet fuel exports to Rs 9 per litre.
This was done after a fortnightly review on Wednesday, a Finance Ministry notification said.
Windfall profit tax on domestically-produced crude oil has also been hiked by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs 13,300.
On Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports, tax was raised to Rs 9 per litre from the earlier Rs 2, according to the notification.
