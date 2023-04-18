With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, concerns expressed over increasing inflation in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 : With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, concerns have been expressed over increasing inflation in the country, Pakistan vernacular media reported.

Traders in Gilgit-Baltistan markets are unhappy due to a scarcity of customers and no purchasers. People have lost spending capacity due to extreme inflation, Baad-e-Shimal reported.

The situation is the same across Pakistan. People do not have money to buy and one reason for increasing crime rates is unstoppable inflation and poor people having no way out to meet ends, as per Daily K2.

The inflation rate has increased by 47 per cent and has started affecting industries and industrial markets as well.

According to Express Daily, it is also a matter of concern that the IMF has given around 22 programs to Pakistan but has failed to put Pakistan's economy back on track, or it could be said that Pakistan is not acting on the IMF Charter sincerely.

The Express Tribune recently reported that burgeoning inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis have left millions of people across Pakistan struggling to put food on their tables. In a bid to lift some burden off low-income families during Ramzan, provincial governments announced plans to distribute flour bags. However, unorgsed distributions in parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa resulted in stampedes.

A man was killed in Charsadda, and several others were injured in Swabi and Kohat. Another man in Bannu died after the boundary wall of a flour mill collapsed ahead of flour distribution. In the Hasilpur Tehsil of southern Punjab, at least five women were injured in a stampede at a free flour distribution point.

