With focus on Neighbourhood First policy, PM Modi to land in Bhutan on Thursday

New Delhi, March 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay as he lands in the Himalayan nation on Thursday, giving a further fillip to bilateral relations.

The state visit from March 21-22 is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and the government's emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership, which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill. Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations," a Ministry of External Affairs release said on Tuesday.

The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership between the two nation, MEA said.

India's 'Neighbourhood First policy' guides its approach towards the management of relations with countries in its immediate neighbourhood.

These countries include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

As per MEA, the policy, inter alia, is aimed at enhancing physical, digital, and people-to-people connectivity across the region, as well as augmenting trade and commerce.

The visit comes after PM Modi accepted an invitation extended by his counterpart Tobgay last week, on behalf of the king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to visit Bhutan.

PM Tobgay visited India from March 14-18, marking his first overseas trip after assuming office in January this year.

Sharing warm hugs and handshakes, he met PM Modi and discussed a range of issues to strengthen relations between the two neighbouring nations.

After meeting PM Modi, PM Tobgay wrote in a post on X handle: "Wonderful to meet my friend, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. I thanked him for his steadfast support to Bhutan, and we discussed a range of issues to strengthen relations between Bhutan and India. Prime Minister Modi Ji also agreed to visit Bhutan soon ... next week, in fact!"

Contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the people of Bhutan, India gave development assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to the country's 12th Five Year Plan (FYP).

India has also committed to stepping up support for the country's 13th FYP, including a request for the Economic Stimulus Programme.

India's further development assistance to Bhutan, as part of its Neighbourhood First Policy, will focus on road, rail, air, and digital connectivity, and sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, skilling, and cultural preservation.

