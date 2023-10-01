Women and men are not equal: Taliban Education Minister 

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 : Taliban-appointed acting minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadim emphasized that based on Sharia, men and women are not equal, reported TOLO News.

During a meeting at Baghlan University, he said that attempts are being made to demolish the current system under the pretext of concerns related to women.

The acting minister of higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadim, said in a meeting at Baghlan University that there are now attempts being made to demolish the current system under the excuse of concerns related to women.

According to TOLO News, he noted that despite Western nations trying to demonstrate that men and women have equal rights, women and men are "not equal".

"The Almighty Allah has distinguished between men and women. A male is the ruler, he has the authority, he must be obeyed, and the woman must accept his world. A woman is not equal to a man; however, they (Western nations) have placed her above a man," said Nadim.

He further said that the duties of the current government are to behave well towards the people and provide security and justice, reported TOLO News.

"This is the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate: to treat the people well. It should bring ease, it should bring good news, there should be no hatred, there should be no differences among the officials, and the second thing is to ensure security,” he said.

Whereas, some professors and students of Baghlan University asked the acting Higher Education Ministry to create a suitable educational environment in universities, especially Baghlan University.

Sayed Sati, a lecturer at Baghlan University said, "The most crucial requirements and conditions that can make a university grow in terms of science and research are the provision of facilities and equipment."

Moreover, one of the students Yama Barna said, "The lack of regular transportation for students is the first issue. It should be taken care of because the distance between the city and the institution is great. The second issue is the lack of a dorm, which students have experienced for years."

In a speech at Kunduz University, the acting higher education minister, Neda Mohammad Nadim, stressed the ministry's efforts to address these issues and expand resources for universities, reported TOLO News.

However, Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

A startling 80 per cent of Afghan girls and young women, who are of school-going age, are currently denied access to education under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a new report by Care International stated, according to Khaama Press.

It has been more than two years since girls above grade six have been prohibited from attending schools in Afghanistan, and it is unclear when those doors will reopen, Tolo News reported.

Afghanistan remains the only country to ban girls' and women's education, resulting in a substantial economic toll of approximately USD 5.4 billion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor