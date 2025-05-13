Women's freedom movement gives call to end detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 13 : The Women's Freedom Movement has called for an end to the detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, and has demanded immediate action on the same, Khaama Press News Agency reported on Tuesday.

As per Khaama Press, the alarm was raised by the Afghan Women's Freedom Movement over the widespread detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, which is particularly impacting women, children, journalists, and human rights activists. It cited the statement issued by the movement on Monday which expressed deep concern about the treatment of refugees who fled Afghanistan to escape the threats posed by the Taliban.

As per the statement, the refugees are now facing the imminent danger of arrest, abuse, and even deportation back to Afghanistan. It brought to attention how many had fled their homeland due to the oppressive regime and now face further harm in their host country.

The movement gave a call to the Pakistani government to immediately halt the detention of Afghan refugees and extend their visas to provide them with temporary security. The call highlights the urgency of protecting vulnerable individuals who have already suffered immense hardship.

Moreover, according to Khaama Press, the Afghanistan Women's Freedom Movement urged international organizations and host countries to take swift action to prevent the forced return of Afghan refugees to Afghanistan. These refugees are in need of safe conditions and protection, and the movement is calling for humanitarian intervention.

The statement further warned that remaining silent in the face of these actions amounts to complicity in the tragic fate of refugees who have already fled the violence of the Taliban.

As per Khaama Press, the movement has called for greater international attention to this growing crisis. It noted that refugee protection is a fundamental human right, and the safety and dignity of Afghan refugees should be prioritized by all nations involved.

