"Won't allow foreign court to block flights": Rishi Sunak after UK's new law against illegal immigration

London [UK], December 8 : Reiterating his stance against illegal immigration in the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the new laws are the "toughest" anti-illegal migration law ever and now foreign courts can't stop the Rwanda plan from taking place.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rishi Sunak stated, "This week we've taken the tough decisions to secure our borders. Immigration is too high. Illegal migration must end".

"Our new bill is the toughest anti-illegal immigration law ever introduced. It will ensure it is Parliament that controls who comes to this country, not criminal gangs or foreign courts," he stated.

Sunak said that even though he is the son of migrants, his parents had entered the UK 'legally' and "criminal gangs" can't exploit the vulnerable.

"As the child of immigrants, I understand why people want to come to the UK. But my parents came here legally. We cannot have criminal gangs exploiting the vulnerable. This week I announced the toughest anti-illegal immigration law ever to finally stop the boats," he stated.

The UK PM further said that the government is ending the "legal merry-go-round" that has blocked the Rwanda policy.

"We're ending the legal merry-go-round that has stopped our Rwanda policy from running to date. On Tuesday we signed a new treaty that guarantees Rwanda is safe. Our deal makes that clear. I will do whatever it takes to fulfil my pledge to stop the boats," Sunak added.

He added, "I will not allow a foreign court to block these flights. I will do whatever is necessary to get flights of".

Sunak claimed that the UK government's actions are expected to cut the migration numbers by around 3,00,000.

"We started the week taking action to bring down net migration. Our plans are expected to deliver our biggest-ever reduction - cutting numbers by around 300,000. Migration will always benefit the UK, but we must end the abuse of our system and reach a sustainable level," the UK PM stated.

Sunak in his post, stated that several measures being used by illegal migrants have been blocked; claiming asylum, abuse of modern slavery rules, claims that Rwanda isn't safe, risk of being sent to another country, and human rights claims.

He also highlighted that the new law bans overseas students from bringing their families to the UK (unless they are on postgraduate research degrees), stops immigration from undercutting British workers and scraps the 20 per cent going rate salary discounts offered for shortage occupations.

The UK government passed a new emergency law after the country's Supreme Court last month blocked the Rwanda plan, terming it "unlawful".

The controversial aims to relocate people identified as illegal immigrants or asylum seekers to Rwanda in a five-year immigration policy.

Notably, the Sunak-led Conservative government is struggling over the issue of the deportation of illegal migrants ahead of polls next year.

Last month, Sunak sacked former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, considered one of the staunchest advocates of the Rwanda plan, over her controversial remarks. She later accused Sunak of not being aggressive enough on the issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick also resigned from his position over Sunak's stance on the Rwanda plan claiming that it doesn't do 'enough'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor