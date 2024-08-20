Won't condone terrorism if evidence submitted: Malaysia PM on Zakir Naik's extradition

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that if sufficient evidence is presented in the case related to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik then the country will 'not condone terrorism'.

He said the issue was not raised during his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but PM Modi did raise the issue in the past.

Addressing the 50th Sapru House Lecture on Tuesday, the Malaysian Prime Minister said, "It was not raised by the Prime Minister. He raised it much earlier many years back...the issue is I am not talking about one person, I am talking about sentiment of extremism, of compelling case, evidence that suggest that atrocities committed by an individual, group or factions or parties. These are of concern to us."

"The atrocities of Israeli forces in Gaza, that is real, killing 40,000 people, that is atrocity...Issue raised by countries to contain, secure understanding and ensure we have good bilateral relations, we are open to ideas and if evidence submitted, we will not condone terrorism," he added.

The Malaysian PM said that the issues of terrorism are of concern to his nation adding that India and Malaysia have been working together on the issue. He further said that one issue should not deter the two nations from further collaboration.

"You have to present compelling case to support...we have been tough, we have been working together with India on many of these issues. I don't think one case should deter us from further collaboration and enhancing our bilateral cooperation," he said.

Radical Muslim preacher Zakir Naik moved to Malaysia from India in 2016 and reportedly secured permanent residency there. Naik is a wanted man in India and faces charges of spreading hate and money laundering.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs declared Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation unlawful in 2022. Naik is accused of promoting hate, and disharmony, and his speeches are seen as objectionable as he has been extolling known terrorists promoting conversion and terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor