Workers of Imran Khan's party held for protests against alleged rigging in Pakistan polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 2 : Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Saturday said that its "peaceful protestors" were being arrested for holding demonstrations against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, as reported by Dawn.

Workers of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI, including those belonging to its Insaf Lawyers Forum, gathered outside the Lahore High Court and at the GPO Chowk, where lawyers also joined them.

The PTI shared a video on social media platform X, showed a heavy police deployment in the area with policemen forcing a man to get out of a car and taking him to the police van to detain him.

https://x.com/PTIofficial/status/1763866444960247809?s=20

The PTI party said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was "scared of peaceful protests and that she has deployed a huge quantity of police officers to stop our protests."

Meanwhile, the party also announced that around they will hold protests in three dozen cities against alleged rigging in elections held on February 8, reported Dawn.

In another post shared by the PTI on X, it said that candidates backed by the party would take out rallies from their respective constituencies.

Among the locations where the PTI will be holding "peaceful protests" are the Karachi and Hyderabad press clubs.

Previoulsy it had said that other political parties would also join them.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

The PTI has said that polls were "not free and fair" and plans to stage countrywide peaceful protests against the alleged rigging, according to Geo News report.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which are the second and third largest parties in the elections in terms of numbers, have decided to form the government in the Centre, Punjab, and Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor