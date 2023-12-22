World Bank chief launches PPP e-Course for beginners

New Delhi, Dec 22 World Bank President Ajay Banga on Friday launched the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Beginner’s e-Course in a significant step towards fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors in infrastructure capacity-building.

Senior Finance Ministry officials, including Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, were present on the occasion.

The PPP e-course is an infrastructure-focused capacity-building programme jointly undertaken by the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat, Department of Economic Affairs and the World Bank.

The course aims to provide foundational knowledge and insights to individuals keen on understanding and contributing to the dynamic realm of PPPs in India.

The course on PPPs comprises five modules which covers the major elements associated with the lifecycle of PPP projects, including introduction to PPPs, identification of PPP projects, structuring of projects, tendering and implementation and monitoring aspects of PPP projects. This will help in structuring and implementing successful PPP projects across different infrastructure sectors in the country.

Infrastructure is a catalyst of economic growth and an important focus area for the government. It requires both the public and private sector to work together to meet the requirements of infrastructure development.

Successful delivery of PPP infrastructure projects and other infrastructure initiatives require robust capacity building to ensure effective planning, execution, and maintenance. Continuous learning and adaptation remain crucial for meeting the dynamic challenges within infrastructure development, emphasising the necessity for ongoing training efforts.

The duration of the course is 7 hours and 15 minutes but is designed to be self-paced. Those taking up the course need not have any prior experience in PPP to take this course.The course is available online to ensure accessibility to a wide audience across the country. It incorporates self-paced modules that accommodate diverse learning preferences and schedules.

Upon completion of the e-Course, learners will receive a certificate recognizing their proficiency in PPP fundamentals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor