World Day of War Orphans, know the significance of this day

Children's are the future of the world and to protect them is our duty, many children lost their parents due to some reasons and has been orphaned.

On the same note, the world every year on 6th January observes World Day of War Orphans to create awareness about those children who lost their parents in the war, and got effected mentally- physically because of it.

The World Day of War Orphans was initiated by the French organization, SOS Enfants en Detresses and as per UNICEF's estimate, there are 9,00,000 children in the Northeast, all of whom have been seriously affected by the war.

According to UNICEF the number of orphans increased between 1990-2001. However in 2001 the number got declined.

Have a look at these numbers,

*1990: 146 million

*1995: 151 million

*2000: 155 million

*2005: 153 million

*2010: 146 million

*2015: 140 million

UNICEF says 'an orphan as a child who is under 18 years of age who has lost one or both parents to any cause of death.'

The UNICEF also says that children are the silent sufferers of violence and mental health. Million of children have grew up facing many problems like hunger, mental health and even faced sexual exploitation during wars. And on World Day of War Orphans, its time to realise that every child is special and must be taken care.