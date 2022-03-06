World food prices in Feb at all-time high
By IANS | Published: March 6, 2022 12:27 PM2022-03-06T12:27:02+5:302022-03-06T12:40:24+5:30
New Delhi, March 6 The benchmark gauge for world food prices went up in February, reaching an all-time ...
New Delhi, March 6 The benchmark gauge for world food prices went up in February, reaching an all-time high, led by vegetable oils and dairy products, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app