World Green Economy Summit 2025 attracts 16 local, regional, international sponsors

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI/WAM): The 11th edition of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, is being sponsored and supported by 16 local, regional and global organisations.

This year's theme, 'Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy', emphasises Dubai's role as a leading global centre in supporting climate action and advancing the transition towards a more resilient and inclusive low-carbon economic model.

Organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), WGES will take place on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the World Green Economy Summit continues to consolidate its position as a pioneering platform supporting global efforts to build a more sustainable future. The growing interest of international organisations in sponsoring the summit reflects the global community's confidence in its goals, mission and pioneering role in accelerating the transition towards clean energy, expanding green finance, promoting climate equity and empowering youths. Through this platform, we mobilise efforts to support communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, with a focus on strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors and harnessing innovation to achieve a positive and tangible global impact," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO.

The 11th edition of the summit will bring together leaders, decision-makers, experts and specialists from around the globe to discuss, debate and exchange views and expertise. The agenda will be structured around seven main pillars: technology and innovation, clean and renewable energy sources, policies and regulation, finance, climate equity, climate adaptation and resilience, and youth in climate action.

The list of sponsors includes: Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Dragon Oil; Emirates NBD; DUBAL Holding; National Bonds; Dubai Green Fund; Al Etihad Energy Services (Etihad ESCO); Moro Hub; Dubai Media; Forbes Middle East; CNBC Arabia; Arabian Radio Network (ARN); AGMC; and the US-UAE Business Council. (ANI/WAM)

