World leaders congratulate UK's new PM Keir Starmer on his historic electoral win

London [England] July 5 : London's Labour Party Chief Keir Starmer, who became the new Prime Minister of the UK, received wishes from leaders across the world.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada said on X, "Congratulations, @Keir_Starmer, on a historic UK election victory. Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let's get to it, my friend."

The French Prime Minister, Emmanuel Macron, said on X, "Congratulations Sir @Keir_Starmer on your victory. Pleased with our first discussion. We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI."

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia congratulated Starmer on X, and called him his 'friend'. "Congratulations to my friend and new UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer on his resounding election victory I look forward to working constructively with the incoming @UKLabour Government," he said.

President of Israel, Isaac Herzog said on X that he wishes to work with Starmer to bring their 'hostages home'. He also thanked the erstwhile Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his support towards Israel. "I send my warmest congratulations to @Keir_Starmer. As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom. I also express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to outgoing Prime Minister @RishiSunak for his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people especially during this most difficult period."

The Labour Party won a landslide victory with 403 seats, while Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party won just 109 in the 650-member House of Commons.

