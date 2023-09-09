World leaders react to adoption of 'historic' New Delhi Declaration at G20

New Delhi [India], September 9 : In a historic and pathbreaking event, the G20 member states on Saturday adopted a 100 per cent consensus-based New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this massive breakthrough, the world leaders expressed their happiness.

On New Delhi's G-20 Declaration Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, "I think it is very good that we came to a final conclusion."

Meanwhile, World Bank President Ajay Banga commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 100 per cent consensus and said, "I think that they have done an excellent job, they brought a successful declaration. I think the PM has done a great job on it. I think the G20 has come together on a number of topics."

Hikariko Ono, Japan Press Secy says, "Very happy that we could come up with New Delhi leaders declaration today and we would like to commend the efforts of the Government of India, to successfully formulate this leaders declaration by consensus. For example, it's said that all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity, uncertainty or political independence of any state... this declaration also highlights the devastating impacts of the war in Ukraine on the countries around the world, in particular, the poorest or the most vulnerable..."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the G20 summit declaration agreed on Saturday demonstrated a clear position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine by saying that the territorial integrity of countries cannot be called into question with violence.

"It is a statement which supports the territorial and sovereign integrity of Ukraine," Scholz said, speaking from the summit venue in New Delhi.

This came after the Prime Minister announced that the consensus had been achieved on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration and announced its adoption.

PM Modi announced, "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible..."

Soon after the announcement, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant congratulated India and said on his social media account X, "Historical and Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today’s world."

"The #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration focuses on - Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Accelerating Progress on #SDGs Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century Reinvigorating Multilateralism," he added.

On the social media account, Kant further said that G20 India has been the most ambitious in the history of the presidencies. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies.

India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, action-oriented and unafraid to challenge the status quo. Under PM Modi, India has given a strong call to action for the leaders to take G20 to the last mile.

Even at the press conference, the G20 Sherpa said that all 83 paras in the declaration have been unanimously supported with 100 per cent consensus.

Addressing the press briefing today Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "When we started the presidency, PM Modi said that India’s presidency should be inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented. The New Delhi Declaration has 83 paras in all, and all 83 paras have 100 per cent consensus across all countries. There are eight paras on geopolitical issues titled ‘Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity’. All those eight pars have 100 per cent consensus".

