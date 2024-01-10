"World looks at India as an important pillar of stability, trusted friend": PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Underscoring the emergence of India as a voice for the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the world looks at the nation as an important pillar of stability.

Addressing the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister said that India believes in people-centric development and is a friend who can be trusted.

"The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of the Global South, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers..." PM Modi said.

He further said that the participation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in the Summit was "a matter of great joy for India."

"His presence as the chief guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a symbol of the ever-strengthening relations between India and UAE." the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also highlighted that this is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal.

"In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years' duration is India's Amrit Kaal," the Prime Minister said.

"This is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal. Therefore, this is even more significant. Representatives from more than 100 countries who are participating in this summit are crucial partners in this development journey of India..." he added.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10-12 in Gandhinagar on the theme 'Gateway to the Future'.

There are a total of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's Summit, which is celebrating "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

The Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of PM Modi when he was the state chief minister.

