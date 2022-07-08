World's second-largest non-memory chip maker Onsemi to establish research center in Bucheon

The Gyeonggi province government has attracted the world's second-largest non-memory EV power semiconductor manufacturer Onsemi's research centre in Bucheon.

With Onsemi's research centre following global memory chip maker Applied Materials' research institute, the Gyeonggi province government expect Gyeonggi Province to become a key semiconductor research and development hub.

Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-Yeon signed an MOU agreement with Bucheon Mayor Cho Yong-ik and Onsemi Korea COO Wei-Chung Wang on the 7th and held a groundbreaking ceremony for manufacturing facilities. At the ceremony, National Assembly members Kim Kyung-hyeop and Seo Young-Seok, Onsemi Korea CEO Kang Byung-gon, provincial councillors Yeom Jong-hyun and city councillors Lim Eun-bun attended.

Onsemi will invest 1.4 trillion won in Bucheon to research and develop silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors and establish manufacturing facilities to create more than 500 jobs. In addition, it plans to purchase semiconductor materials, equipment and parts worth 350 billion won from domestic companies to strengthen cooperation with Korean small and medium-sized suppliers. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor