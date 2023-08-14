WPI inflation rises to three month high of -1.36% in July

New Delhi, Aug 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation for July rose to a three-month high of -1.36 per cent from -4.12 per cent in June, mainly due to decline in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical & chemical products, textiles and food products.

The WPI inflation has remained in the deflationary zone for the fourth month in a row in July, data released on Monday by the Union commerce ministry showed.

While it was at -4.12 per cent in June, in May it had stood at -3.48 per cent.

In March, WPI inflation had fallen to a 29-month low of 1.34 per cent owing to steep fall in indexes of primary articles, manufactured products, fuel and power as well as food.

WPI inflation had fallen to its lowest level of -4.76 per cent in October 2015.

