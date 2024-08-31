WWII bomb safely detonated in Czech plant

Prague, Aug 31 Czech police safely detonated a World War II aerial bomb on Friday, days after finding it on the premises of a chemical plant in the country's northwest region.

According to posts on the police's social media platform X, the bomb was detonated around noon at the Orlen Unipetrol refining and petrochemical plant near Litvinov in Most District.

"No major damage is visible. The bomb was safely destroyed," the police said, adding that they are remotely monitoring the disposal site with a drone.

The 250-kg bomb was uncovered on August 21 during excavation work in a remote area of the Orlen Unipetrol plant, promoting an evacuation of more than 500 people from the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Most District has a history of unexploded munitions from World War II. In May 2021, 5,400 people had to be evacuated after an aerial bomb was found on the premises of a chemical plant.

