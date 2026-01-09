X app could be banned in Britain over AI chatbot row, reports the Telegraph

London [UK], January 9 : Elon Musk's app X could be banned in Britain amid the row over its Artificial Intelligence 'Grok' undressing women and children in photographs, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

According to the report by the Telegraph, UK PM Keir Starmer had asked the media regulator Office of Communications (Ofcom) for "all options to be on the table" after it was found that child sexual abuse images had been generated by using X's AI chatbot, Grok.

The Telegraph cited sources from 10 Downing Street, who pointed to the full powers of the Online Safety Act, which include fines of billions of pounds or even blocking access to X in Britain. It added that X has around 650 million users worldwide, including 20 million in the UK.

Citing the UK PM, Telegraph reported he called X to get its "act together and get this material down- and we will take action on this because it's simply not tolerable."

The warning by UK PM comes as thousands of pictures of women and children were generated undressed using X's AI Grok that included sexualised poses and in bikinis.

The Telegraph mentioned that on Wednesday, a UK internet watchdog warned of having uncovered images created with Grok, which were shared on a dark web forum that would constitute illegal child sexual abuse material.

It said that it is understood that UK Prime Minister's office has raised issue of the images directly with X.

Keir Starmer told Greatest Hits Radio, "X has got to get a grip of this and Ofcom has our full support to take action in relation to this. This is wrong. It's unlawful. We're not going to tolerate it. I've asked for all options to be on the table", the Telegraph added.

It further mentioned that Musk has criticised Britain's Online Safety Act, claiming the law's purpose is the "suppression of the people".

According to the Telegraph, under the Act, British officials have the power to bar access to social media sites that repeatedly fail to take down illegal images such as child abuse material or revenge porn.

It mentioned that Ofcom, which is the UK's technology watchdog, can apply for a court order, requiring internet companies such as BT or smartphone app stores to block offending sites and apps from the UK. So far, it has never used the power.

As per the Telegraph, the regulator would be required to follow a legal process before applying for a ban, which includes an investigation and a provisional ruling. It mentioned that if a company refuses to address Ofcom's concerns, it can seek to block the company's website from the UK. It added that Ofcom warned this week that it could launch an investigation over the images and said it had made "urgent contact" with X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor