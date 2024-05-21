Yalla Group reports AED 289 million in revenues in Q1 24

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 21 (ANI/WAM): Yalla Group Limited has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, ending on 31st March. The company's revenues surpassed the AED 289 million mark (USD 78.7 million), marking a 7.1 per cent increase from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, the company experienced substantial growth in Q1 net income, reaching AED114.2 million (USD 31.1 million), a significant 56.2 per cent increase over the same period in 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, said the steady growth in revenues and net income not only comes within the framework of achieving goals, but reflects the noticeable acceleration in the company's pace of progress. (ANI/WAM)

