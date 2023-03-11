Yamaha hires specially-abled staff

Japanese global Motorbike Giant Yamaha Motors is trying to be inclusive in its employment procedures.

Ninety per cent of Yamaha's annual sales come from foreign countries. Yamaha tries to hire employees from different nations and genders in its firm.

"Yamaha Motor Mirai" is the name of the entire company. The word "Mirai" means future. Yamaha also aims to employ the especially abled and thus help in creating a better society.

"Yamaha Motor Mirai was established in 2015 as a special subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Company. We have created our philosophy with the aim of creating a future for everyone, 'disabled and able-bodied.' There are a total of 59 employees, including 36 disabled people," said Hiroshi Mizuguchi, CEO, Yamaha Motor Mirai.

There are three types of work for the staff. Mutual communication between staff and his leader cultivated a trusting relationship.

"In the rest area, the staff seems to be having a lot of fun. I think the staff feels valued for various reasons. It is very worthy for us to support them," said Yoko Iio, Yamaha Motor Mirai.

The business support group works on common office work. The PC Reuse Group cleans old computers used by Yamaha Motor and sells them to the market.

Staff cleans old computers and replaces a data disk containing personal information on a new one.

"At first, the staff repeated the same task. After the staff has completed one job, they will learn and memorize the next mission. We will spend about a month and a half to two months teaching the staff to work. Our goal for this term is to repair 1,200 reusable computers," said Noriaki Yamamura, Yamaha Motor Mirai.

"The substance on which disabled people can work is mutual understanding and the sharing of ways of working. 'Yahama Motor Mirai' would like to establish this kind of system and realize it as diversity and inclusion. After that is achieved, we would like to spread such a mechanism to the Yamaha Motor Group as the next step. We would like to support the spread of employment for disabled people throughout the Yamaha Motor Group," said Hiroshi Mizuguchi, CEO, Yamaha Motor Mirai.

The Japanese motorbike giant is transforming into a new global giant with diversified employment as one of its features.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor