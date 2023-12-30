Year 2024 will all about taking care of myself: Gouri Tonnk

New Delhi, Dec 30 Actress Gouri Tonnk, who is currently seen as Jasleen in the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is looking forward to enjoying a happy, prosperous New Year, with no regrets, and said the year 2024 will all about taking care of herself.

The actress known for shows like ‘Kahin Kisi Roz’, ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Kaamnaa’, said: "We all have something stored in our memory banks of the past that we wish we could have done differently, or something we wish we didn’t do. As we get older we learn and grow, but that doesn’t mean we have to regret what we did before we learned how to do things differently. If we didn’t go through those experiences, we might not have grown into the strong and knowledgeable people we are today."

She continued, "What I’m proposing is that we get rid of the negative thoughts, the could haves, might haves, and should haves and start living a life that won’t make us feel regretful. Not even at an older, wiser age."

Sharing her new year plans, Gouri revealed: "I will ring in my new years with my family, friends. The year 2024, will also be about taking care of myself. As while trying to be a perfect homemaker, a perfect wife, a perfect mother and taking care of all other responsibilities. I guess at times we miss taking care of ourselves, our health so I want to be more responsible towards myself too."

The actress is up to accept new challenges in 2024.

She shared, "On the professional front I'm looking to enjoy new challenges, new opportunities. I would definitely open myself to reality TV shows. After being part of ‘Nach Baliye 2’, I would like to explore ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ or ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Though I'm not planning much as of now, but just looking to explore something new for a change."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor