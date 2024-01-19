Yellow warning of low temperature and ice issued for Ireland

Dublin, Jan 19 The state meteorological service of Ireland has issued a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for the entire country, with lows of minus 5 degrees Celsius expected at night time.

The warning will come into effect from 5 p.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Met Eireann said on Thursday.

The national forecaster warned of difficult travelling conditions as well as low temperature issues for vulnerable people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly, one of Ireland's best-known social media presence focusing on tracking extreme weather, told local media that the freezing temperatures will be followed quickly by a potential "massive storm" on Sunday.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor