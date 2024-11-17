Yemen's Houthis claim hitting 'vital target' in Israel with drones

Sanaa, Nov 16 Yemen's Houthi group said they launched a bomb-laden drone attack on Israel's southern port city of Eilat, hitting a "vital target."

"In support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance forces (Hamas and Hezbollah), we carried out a military operation targeting a vital target ... with a number of drones," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement on Saturday.

"The operation hit the target successfully," he said in the statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The spokesperson vowed to launch more attacks against Israeli cities and Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea until "Israeli aggression on Gaza and southern Lebanon" stops, reports Xinhua news agency.

Israel has not confirmed the alleged attack on its port city.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has been conducting rocket and drone attacks on Israel and "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, allegedly to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

--IANS

