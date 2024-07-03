Yemen's Houthis, Iraqi Shiite militia launch joint attack on Israel's Haifa

Sanaa, July 3 Yemen's Houthi group said that they, along with the Iraqi Shiite militia, launched cruise missiles at "a vital target" in the Israeli city of Haifa.

"The joint military operation targeting a vital target in Haifa with several cruise missiles. The operation achieved its goals successfully," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Tuesday.

He vowed to launch more attacks against Israel until the war in the Gaza Strip stops, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been conducting drone and missile attacks against Israeli cities and ships in the Red Sea that are related to Israel to show its solidarity with the Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In response, the US-UK naval coalition has since January been conducting air raids and missile strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen but failed so far to deter the group from launching further attacks on Israeli targets and ships in the Red Sea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor