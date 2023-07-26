Yogesh Tripathi talks about Happu Singh's 'jigri yaar' from 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Mumbai, July 26 Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is known for his role of 'Daroga Happu Singh' in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', has spoken about his character’s best friend in the show ahead of Friendship Day.

The actor said that Beni is Happu’s best friend, who often comes to his rescue. However, how much Beni's inputs save Happu is for everyone to see in the show.

Talking about the same, Yogesh said, “Beni is the ‘Jigri yaar’ of Happu. Happu often lands himself in troublesome situations with his actions, and Beni comes to his rescue. He always gives Happu unsolicited advice, which usually turns into a big blunder, yet he is Happu’s go-to person”.

The actor also shared that though their families can’t stand the sight of each other, Happu and Beni remain inseparable as they often bond over a few drinks or their misery.

The actor further mentioned, “Happu and Beni are the thickest of friends and are inseparable. No matter how much their families fight with each other, they both always find a reason to sit together for a drink and cheer for their misery. Beni is a true friend and adds spice to Happu’s life”.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ is a show about Happu Singh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur. The story revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh and his large family- his wife; Rajesh Singh, mother Katori and his nine children.

He is constantly troubled by the rivalry between his wife and mother and the antics of his best friend; Beni and his nine children who are Katori 'Kat', Mallai ‘Mallaika’, Ranbir, Hritik, Chamchi, Ayushman and three other kids who are infants.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor