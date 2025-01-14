Yogmata Keiko Aikawa and devotees from across the world seek solace at Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 : As the Maha Kumbh Mela continues with fervour and enthusiasm, the event is bringing into limelight seers and devotees from across the world who have come to India to participate in this once in a lifetime event.

Japanese spiritual leader Yogmata Keiko Aikawa is present at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Known for her extraordinary feats, she has performed underground Samadhi during previous Kumbh Melas, meditating for four days without food or water.

Yogmata Keiko Aikawa is the only foreign woman Mahamandaleshwar who has spent years in the Himalayas in deep meditation. Her contributions to spirituality have been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple occasions.

While speaking toabout the Maha Kumbh Mela, she said "I feel very excited. I bless everyone".

A Sadhvi, who hails from Kazakhstan and came to India ten years ago told ANI, "This is a great place, a holy place. Everyone should visit the Maha Kumbh Mela. I will definitely come back here again. I've already been here, and I will come back again.

The Sadhvi's son who also came to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela said, "This is my first time here. I really liked it. It was a very cool event. I will definitely come back here. I came here to honour mother river Ganga".

In the morning a procession led by foreign seers and devotees too was seen in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Spiritual leader Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati encouraged everyone in the world to visit Maha Kumbh 2025, which started today in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, telling them that bringing one's faith and devotion is enough to bring to the grand event.

The Sadhvi toldthat taking a holy dip in the Sangam ghat is a spiritual experience of taking a dip within one's 'inner self.'

Around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, urban development told ANI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor