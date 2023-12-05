Yotta Data Services, Nvidia join hands to accelerate AI commute in India

New Delhi, Dec 5 Yotta Data Services on Tuesday announced a collaboration with chip maker Nvidia to deliver cutting-edge GPU computing infrastructure and platforms for its Shakti Cloud platform.

The partnership will advance the development of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in India by bringing state-of-the-art AI capabilities within reach of numerous organisations, businesses, AI researchers, and a multitude of startups across the country.

With this offering, Yotta customers will be able to train large language models (LLMs) and other AI workloads serving the growing needs of Indian, Asian, and broader global markets.

"Yotta aims to accelerate innovation and transform industries across India, delivering the power of Nvidia GPUs as a service to drive growth, efficiency, and excellence. This collaborative work represents a significant milestone in our journey," Darshan Hiranandani, Co-founder & Chairman of Yotta, and Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Yotta, said in a statement.

Yotta said it has already placed a large order for Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs, a powerful GPU for AI and HPC workloads, and plans to go operational with 4096 GPUs by January 2024 and 16,384 GPUs by June 2024. The company also plans to massively scale up its GPU stable to 32,768 by the end of 2025.

Yotta’s Shakti Cloud AI platform will include various PaaS (Platform as a Service) services from day one, including foundational AI models and applications that will help Indian enterprises create powerful AI tools and products.

"Our collaboration with Yotta will help open up access to the specialised infrastructure that makes AI possible at scale and bring GPU capabilities to customers in India, accelerating advancements in AI and fostering innovation across industries," said Jay Puri, executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations at Nvidia.

This collaboration comes at a moment of phenomenal growth in India’s AI adoption efforts, with the country becoming a hub for research, online gaming, and digital content creation, the company mentioned.

AI adoption in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 20 per cent to reach $14 billion by 2030.

The Indian gaming industry is similarly expected to furiously grow to reach $5 billion by 2025. All these industries rely heavily on GPU computing to meet expected customer demands.

